'They have a bit of momentum' - Mark Lawrenson reveals Brighton score prediction ahead of Leicester City clash

The Seagulls head into the game full of confidence after a 1-0 win over Brentford last weekend, while their opponents held Serie A side Napoli to a 2-2 draw in the Europa League last night.

Writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on this weekend's Premier League matches, and tipped the two sides to play out a fiercely-fought 1-1 draw.

Expanding on his prediction, the ex-Liverpool defender stated: “Leicester are almost expected to win these kind of games now, but I don't think it will be straightforward for them at all.

“Brighton left it very late to beat Brentford last time out but they have a bit of momentum now after winning three of their first four games."

Meanwhile, Lawro's opponents for the week, Ladhood acting duo Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas both tipped Leicester to win, with the former backing a 1-2 scoreline, and the latter going for a 0-2.

Thomas said: “Brighton have made a decent start but Leicester will be too strong for them.”

Elsewhere, Lawrenson backed Manchester City to thrash Southampton, and Chelsea to claim a narrow victory in the eagerly-anticipated London derby against their arch-rivals Spurs.