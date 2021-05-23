This is what Graham Potter said about Yves Bissouma's future as Arsenal fans rave about 'exceptional' midfielder

Yves Bissouma impressed once again for Albion in their 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, on the last day of the season. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Mali International impressed once again for Albion in their 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, on the last day of the season.

Bissouma finished the season having made more tackles than any other midfielder (104), drawing interest from a host of top clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

When asked if he could assure fans that the club would be able to retain the defensive midfielder for another season, Potter said: "Not really.

"He's contracted with us and as far as I know, he's going to report to pre-season like anyone else but it's football.

"In the summer, we have to make some big decisions and improve the football club."

Potter said he was impressed that Bissouma, like his team-mates, kept going until the final whistle after a 'tough week and a tough season'.

He said: "He kept going. I think they all did. You can't criticise them for that.

"Sometimes you have to be honest and say we weren't quite at our level but it was not for the want of trying.

"Maybe today was a step too far for us against a good team with good attacking players."

Some Arsenal fans saw Bissouma's performance at the Emirates this afternoon as an audition. Pictures at the end of the game showing Bissouma and Nicolas Pepe deep in discussion fuelled speculation that they could be team-mates next season.

Commenting on Twitter, Arsenal fan @ReadingGooner wrote: "We can't let Bissouma leave the Emirates. He was unreal today. Him and Partey would be amazing. Petit and Viera vibes."