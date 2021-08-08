This is what Graham Potter was most pleased with after final pre-season friendly against Getafe

Albion head coach Graham Potter

Albion lost 2-0 against La Liga outfit Getafe at the Amex but Graham Potter has taken away plenty of positives ahead of their Premier League opener at Burnley next weekend.

"It was a good, tough game against a team that were really well organised and made it tough for us, he said.

"It's what you want from the last match before the season.

"First half was not quite as good as we like to be. That's a credit to them. They had a good shape.

"Second half we played better. We were more threatening for sustained periods of the game.

"We have things to do and things to work on. We can analyse everything and prepare for Burnley."

'We'll try to use the players we have'

Potter was particularly pleased that Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster got 80 minutes in the tank, at the heart of defence.

The partnership will he particularly important this season after the departure of Ben White to Arsenal.

The manager explained: "Last year, because we had Ben, Lewis and Adam, it made sense to play a back three because of the strength of those players.

"Obviously we lost Ben but we have other options. We got 80 minutes from Lewis and Adam so that was really positive.

"As always we'll try to use the players we have to be the most effective."

Leandro Trossard's second-half cameo also excited the manager.

Potter said: "We saw 45 minutes of really good actions. He was unlucky not to score and was at the heart of a lot of attacking stuff. I thought he was lively.

"He has had some issues with quarantine and self isolation so he's taken a bit longer."

Albion fans also saw a glimpse of 20-year-old Taylor Richards towards the end of the game.

The young midfielder spent last year on loan at Doncaster Rovers in League One.

Potter said: "He's had a really positive loan experience with Darren Moore at Doncaster. It went really well for him.

"He scored goals in League One.

"He's impressed in pre-season. He's taken a step, absolutely.

"It was important for him to be involved on the pitch tonight. He's done well."

'The mood and attitude is good'

The game did raise further questions over where goals will come from this season, with Albion yet to sign a striker this summer.

"The simple one is to zoom into one position but I think it's a collective," Potter said.

"We probably deserved a goal from the performance but credit to the opposition they defended well when they had to and the keeper made some good saves."

Summing up the pre-season period as a whole, Potter continued: "It seems a while since we've had a normal pre-season.

"People have been missing because of Covid and other things going on have made it more challenging. The Euros and different competitions mean players are coming back at different times.

"We're in a new world and we just have to adapt.

"The boys have worked really well. We're developing as we go and we'll get better.

"We're in a good place. The mood and attitude is good.