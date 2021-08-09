This is where Brighton, West Ham, and Crystal Palace are predicted to finish in 2021/22

Albion finished 16th last season despite putting in a number of eye-catching displays against some of the biggest teams in the division.

So far, this summer has been dominated by the transfer saga that led to Ben White’s exit from the club, but there have also been positive additions too, including midfielder Enock Mwepu, who joined from RB Salzburg.

But will the Seagulls be able to aim higher under Graham Potter this term?

The boffins have ran the numbers by looking at each Premier League club’s most realistic outcome this term and the odds of them achieving it – and in doing so, have compiled a complete table predicting the final standings of the top flight.

Click and scroll the pages below to see the outcome below…

1. Manchester City Title winner - 8/11

2. Chelsea Title winner - 9/2

3. Liverpool Title winner - 5/1

4. Manchester United Title winner - 8/1