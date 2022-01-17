Three more injury blows for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Chelsea and Leicester
Brighton and Hove Albion will be missing five key players for their clash against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.
Brighton, who are ninth in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace last Friday, welcome Thomas Tuchel's European champions who arrive on the back of a 1-0 loss to leaders Man City.
Skipper Lewis Dunk remains sidelined with a knee injury sustained last year at West Ham and fellow defender Shane Duffy is struggling with an ankle problem.
Adam Lallana hobbled off in the second half of the draw with Palace and has been ruled-out, while Enock Mwepu remains hindered by a hamstring.
Yves Bissouma, who continues to be linked with moves away from Brighton this January, is on AFCON duty with Mali and also misses the Chelsea match.
Potter said: "Shane Duffy has injured his ankle and could be struggling. Adam Lallana we will try and get to the bottom withhis situation. and obviously Enock is still away and Yves is out at the AFCON."