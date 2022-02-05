Three return but another Covid blow for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Tottenham FA Cup clash

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without their key midfielder for Saturday's FA Cup fourth round trip to Tottenham.

Alexis Mac Allister continues to test positive having been ruled out of Argentina's recent matches while on international duty

Mac Allister had been in top form for Albion prior to the break and was enjoying a rare run in Graham Potter's first team.

Adam Lallana will return for Albion tonight against Tottenham

Potter himself missed Albion's previous match at Leicester due to covid but is set to return to the dug-out at Tottenham on Saturday, despite a persistent cough.

Midfielder Enocuk Mwepu remains absent with a hamstring injury sustained in the previous round at West Brom, while Yves Bissouma is back and training and will be assessed following his involvement at the AFCON with Mali.

On the plus side, Albion were handed a triple injury boost as Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana return.

Skipper Dunk has not featured since injuring his knee at West Ham last December and fellow defender Duffy has recovered from ankle trouble.

Lallana should be available for selection once more after he's recovered from tweaking his hamstring against Crystal Palace at the Amex.

Moises Caicedo is due to return to the UK on Saturday from World Cup duty with Ecuador, and the head coach is hopeful he will be in the squad.

Young attacker Jeremy Sarmiento - who pulled his hamstring on Premier League debut at West Ham last December - is back in training but remains some time away from first team action.