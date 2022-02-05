Tottenham 3-1 Brighton player ratings: Yves Bissouma powerhouse but Adam Webster and Neal Maupay wobble against Harry Kane

Tottenham went ahead in the 13th minute through Harry Kane, but Brighton were the architects of their own downfall.

Adam Webster missed his kick when trying to play out from the back, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg teed up Kane and the England striker curled into the top corner from 20 yards.

It was 2-0 11 minutes later and there was a large amount of fortune involved.

Emerson Royal ploughed a lone furrow down the right and his cross, with no one in the box, deflected off Solly March and over Robert Sanchez.

Brighton found a way back into the game in the 63rd minute as Yves Bissouma ran across the face of goal and got in a shot which was heavily deflected past Hugo Lloris.

Three minutes later Spurs regained their two-goal advantage as Son Heung-min embarked on a solo run, which was ended by Adam Webster’s tackle, but Kane was on hand to ram home from close range.

Scroll down and click through to see how they rated

1. Rob Sanchez 5 Dithered on the ball but let off when Kane failed to capitalise. Had no chance a few minute later though when Kane curled one to the top corner or the deflected effort Photo Sales

2. Tariq Lamptey 5 Willing runner as always but not the impact we are used to seeing. Replaced by Welbeck with 20 to go. Photo Sales

3. Adam Webster 5 At fault for Kane's opener when he gave the ball away. Bit unlucky for the third when his challenge on Son deflected for Kane's second Photo Sales

4. Lewis Dunk: 5 First game back since knee injury in December and will be better for the minutes in the tank. Could have closed down Kane quicker for the opener Photo Sales