Tottenham could see return of injured pair for Brighton FA Cup clash but two set to miss out

Spurs boss Antonio Conte could welcome back Heung-Min Son for Saturday's FA Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Clive Rose/Getty Images

But Spurs boss Antonio Conte confirmed that two have been ruled out of tomorrow's cup clash due to injury.

The Italian revealed that defender Cristian Romero and forward Heung-Min Son would be available for the game against Albion.

Romero has been out for almost three months after he sustained a serious hamstring injury while on international duty with Argentina.

Meanwhile, a muscular problem has ruled South Korean hero Son out of Tottenham's last four games.

Speaking at his pre-Brighton press conference on Friday, Conte said: "For sure, Cristian could be a new signing for us! With me, he’s only played two games. It’s important to have a player with his potential available now.

"We’ve seen the improvement in [Davinson] Sanchez, [Ben] Davies, [Japhet] Tanganga, it was good, and now to have Cristian available is good news, and like a new player for me.

"Sonny is okay, and now we have three games in a few days, it will be very important to give him the right minutes to play, but Sonny is another player that, you know very well, is very important for us.

"He can move the balance during a game. I’m very happy to have him available again."

The Italian also revealed that Tanganga and Oliver Skipp will be unavailable for Saturday.

Tanganga is still nursing a knee injury, while Skipp will miss out due to an injured groin.