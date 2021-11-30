'Touch and go' - West Ham United have another worrying injury concern ahead of Brighton clash

West Ham boss David Moyes could be forced into a defensive reshuffle against Brighton

Their reliable left back Aaron Cresswell is rated at 'touch and go' and faces a battle to be fit in time to face ninth placed Brighton.

Cresswell collided with the goalpost in the second half of last Sunday's 2-1 loss in snowy conditions at Man City.

The 31-year-old stretched to make his interception and, after several minutes of treatment and a brief attempt to play on, was forced off.

It will be a blow to the fourth-placed Hammers as David Moyes' men look to recover from successive defeats to Wolves and Man City.

Cresswell is a leader on the pitch and the left-side is set to be a vital area of the pitch as whoever plays there could be up against Albion's flying wing back Tariq Lamptey.

Lamptey had the game of his life against Leeds last Saturday and his electric pace and delivery into the box caused numerous problems for the Leeds rearguard.

West Ham have also struggled since losing Angelo Ogbonna to a season-ending ACL injury and another injury to the defence would be a significant problem for Moyes.

“He [Cresswell] is okay," said Moyes, after the City loss. "His back is stiff after going into the goalpost. He was in a spasm really and couldn’t move his leg well at that point.”

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Leeds. Striker Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle) remain long-term absentees.