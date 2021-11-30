'Trust Tony Bloom' - Graham Potter's emotional response to renewed calls for Brighton to sign a new striker in January

Graham Potter has faced questions on his misfiring strike force once again

Brighton played some excellent football during the 0-0 stalemate against Leeds but once again failed to take their chances as Neal Maupay and Jakub Moder all missed very presentable opportunities.

Leo Trossard also cracked the woodwork and lat substitute Solly March was twice denied by away stopper Illan Meslier.

Frustration turned to boos from the some home supporters at the final whistle which upset Albion boss Potter and renewed calls to sign a new striker in January.

Maupay is Albion's leading scorer with four goals so far this campaign, while Trossard has three. Experienced striker Danny Welbeck remains sidelined with a long-term hamstring problem and Aaron Connolly has struggled for form and fitness.

The other recognised front runner is Jurgen Locadia, who played the final 20 minutes against Leeds. Locadia is back in the first team squad after he struggled on loan last campaign at FC Cincinnati and Hoffenhiem.

"I keep saying this," said Potter in yesterday's press conference. "It’s something that’s come up often in the press conferences!

"I am used to the question and I always say the job of the football club – and I am included in that – is it to try and improve, if there is an area you can improve.

"Just because you identify something, it doesn’t mean to say that the person out there that fits the structure of the club, that’s available and that makes a difference.

"If you look at our strike force, we’ve got Danny coming back from injury, Neal has played 80 games for us and scored 22 goals, he’s on one-in-four for us at the moment, he’s adapting to the Premier League and he’s getting better and better with that experience.

"It’s too easy to look for an external solution, but I understand that when we’re not scoring that’s what people look at and what people want.

"I’d like to think that they trust Tony Bloom, they trust the football club and the journey it’s been on. Ten years ago the club were in League One.

"So what the club has done in that time is amazing and they’ve done that by making good decisions and that will continue in the area of improvement if we think we’ve spotted a player that can improve us we will do that.

"But it’s important to understand the players we have and the journey that they’re on, that they’re still improving, that they’re going to make mistakes and get better.