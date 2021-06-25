'Wait and see' - Ray Parlour delivers verdict on £50m Arsenal raid for Brighton star

Ray Parlour. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Gunners have been heavily-linked with a move for the England international this summer, with suggestions that they are willing to improve upon an initial £40 million bid for the 23-year-old.

Reports in recent days have claimed that Mikel Arteta's men are increasingly confident of completing a deal for the player, and Parlour has admitted that he believes it would be a smart move.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “He’s young enough and he’s a good player. He’s now in the England setup as well.

"I think he’d be a decent signing for £50 million, but it is a lot of money. I don’t know how much Arsenal have got to spend this summer. There’s been lots of reports and they need quite a few players if they’re going to try and get back into European football.

"He would certainly be a good signing if they can get him. Whether they can or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

"It's a lot of money, but if you want a player so badly. I don’t think his wages would be big, so you’d be looking at over a five-year period, they ain't going to give him the money that they’d be giving an established star in their prime.”