Warwickshire Cricket Club recruit Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth

Dan Ashworth joined Brighton as technical director in 2019

The 50-year-old will begin his role immediately and will join the county’s cricket audit committee.

Ashworth, who joined Brighton in 2019, will also mentor Warwickshire’s coaches and cricket management team.

It will be combined with his work with the Seagulls and is said to be a part-time voluntary role.

Ashworth previously worked with the FA, where he was credited with playing a major part in the development of a successful era for the national team.

He was also instrumental in bringing Graham Potter to Brighton following the sacking of previous manager Chris Hughton.

Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain said, "The club prides itself on being innovative and we have no hesitation in looking beyond traditional cricket circles to achieve our goals.

“Dan has been working at the highest level of football for several years and he has been instrumental in developing teams that have achieved success on the world stage.