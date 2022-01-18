WATCH: Tariq Lamptey's blistering pace against Chelsea as he dances through FIFA Pro World XI midfielders
"Tariq Lamptey is rapid."
It's fair to say that's an understatement from BT Sport's social media team, who shared a video of the lighting-quick Brighton full-back against Chelsea this evening (January 18).
Albion find themselves behind to Hakim Ziyech's precise strike just before the half hour mark but it was against the run of play and Lamptey, 21, has been a constant threat as Albion dominated the first-half.
A stand-out moment came when the former Chelsea man won the ball off Callum Hudson-Odoi before dancing past a midfield inclduing FIFA Pro World XI stars Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.
Here's how fans reacted on Twitter:
@ryanadsett: "I love Tariq Lamptey."
@CFC_Raf: "Swear Tariq Lamptey always turns into Dani Alves when he plays us."
@Martindockray2: "Quality player, big clubs will come knocking no doubt."
@johnmead134: "Why on earth did Chelsea let him go?"
@_lucasglory: "What a player."
It comes as no surprise that Lamptey has reportedly been named on the shortlist for a number of the country's elite clubs this transfer window — but Brighton won't be letting him go in a hurry. Chelsea will be wondering why they did.
Data experts predict where Brighton, Leicester, Wolves and Crystal Palace will finish in the 2021/22 Premier League table