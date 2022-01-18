WATCH: Tariq Lamptey's blistering pace against Chelsea as he dances through FIFA Pro World XI midfielders

"Tariq Lamptey is rapid."

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:21 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:38 pm

It's fair to say that's an understatement from BT Sport's social media team, who shared a video of the lighting-quick Brighton full-back against Chelsea this evening (January 18).

Albion find themselves behind to Hakim Ziyech's precise strike just before the half hour mark but it was against the run of play and Lamptey, 21, has been a constant threat as Albion dominated the first-half.

A stand-out moment came when the former Chelsea man won the ball off Callum Hudson-Odoi before dancing past a midfield inclduing FIFA Pro World XI stars Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter:

@ryanadsett: "I love Tariq Lamptey."

@CFC_Raf: "Swear Tariq Lamptey always turns into Dani Alves when he plays us."

@Martindockray2: "Quality player, big clubs will come knocking no doubt."

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey has impressed against his former club Chelsea. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

@johnmead134: "Why on earth did Chelsea let him go?"

@_lucasglory: "What a player."

It comes as no surprise that Lamptey has reportedly been named on the shortlist for a number of the country's elite clubs this transfer window — but Brighton won't be letting him go in a hurry. Chelsea will be wondering why they did.

Have you read?: ‘Why no Maupay?’, Brighton fans react to team news ahead of clash vs Chelsea

Graham Potter confirms Brighton defender close to January exit as League One club poised

Data experts predict where Brighton, Leicester, Wolves and Crystal Palace will finish in the 2021/22 Premier League table

ChelseaTariq LampteyBrightonBT SportAlbion