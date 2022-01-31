West Ham plot raid for £18m Brighton star, Aston Villa set to battle for bargain £16m deal

One Seagulls man who looks likely to leave the club is defender Dan Burn, who looks to be closing in on a move back to his boyhood club Newcastle United.

Back in 2020, when discussing his time with the Magpies as a youth player, Burn said: “I was playing for Blyth Spartans as a junior, and was scouted by Newcastle United and invited to join their development centre.

“You have the Academy, where the best players went, and the development centre would run alongside that, where you would train Fridays, and they kept an eye on the players’ progress.

“It wasn’t that great to be honest. While I was a good footballer when I joined them, as the two or three years went on, I declined quite rapidly. My body shot up, and I didn’t really catch up with myself football-wise until I was 15 or 16.

“I was there (at Newcastle) from 11 to 13, but don’t remember much of my time, maybe I’ve blocked a lot of it out, because it wasn’t a particularly good experience being let go by the club you support, with the realisation setting in that you’re probably not good enough to play at that level.

“I got released around Christmas time too, and it knocked my confidence. For a good couple of years. It wasn’t until I started growing into my body again that I started enjoying my football once more. I then kicked on and eventually got my league chance when I joined Darlington.”

Take a look at the latest stories from the Premier League, as Brighton gear up for what could be a busy deadline day:

