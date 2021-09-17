West Ham ready raid for highly-rated ex-Brighton full-back, Chelsea could miss out on €15m ace

Speaking ahead of the game, Seagulls star man Yves Bissouma, who made his 100th appearance for the club last weekend, gave an insight into his early days at the club, and revealed: “When I came to England I thought it was going to be like playing in France, but it’s not the same – the intensity is on a different level.

“In my second game we played against Liverpool, I received a pass, I controlled it and wanted to turn, but [James] Milner tackled me and Firmino played Salah through, he scored and we lost 1-0!

“After that, I said ‘Biss, you have to work hard! You have to change your game and adapt’, that’s what I have worked on. I am a lot better than when I started here. I know what I can do – a lot has changed.”

Discussing his famous long-range strike against Blackpool last season, arguably his best goal for the club, the Mali international said: “I don’t know why they’re (his goals) so good, maybe it’s God! When I scored against Blackpool at half-time the goalkeeper came to me and said ‘your shot was amazing!’

“Three of the Blackpool players came up to me at the end and said ‘bro, how do you score like that?’ Things like that give me confidence to score good goals.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

