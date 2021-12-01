West Ham vs Brighton predicted line-up: Graham Potter to spring Neal Maupay and Shane Duffy surprise

Albion's frustrating stalemate with Leeds United at the Amex Stadium was the eighth consecutive match without a victory for Graham Potter's team - although six from those eight have been draws.

Potter will have to decide if Neal Maupay keeps his place in the starting XI after the striker missed a number of chances last time out against Leeds.

Shane Duffy will also hope to be recalled to the starting XI after the defender dropped to the bench for the Leeds clash.

Adam Lallana and Solly March are two players also pushing for a starting role at the London Stadium

Adam Lallana and Solly March are two players also pushing for a starting role at the London Stadium

1. Rob Sanchez The Spaniard will be out to keep another clean sheet tonight after a fine display against Leeds

2. Shane Duffy The Ireland international will likely return to the starting XI after missing out against Leeds

3. Lewis Dunk The skipper is the foundation everything is built on

4. Adam Webster Getting back to his best after injury and the defender likes to drive forward and instigate the attacks