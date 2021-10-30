'What the heck are you doing Graham?' - Brighton supporters perplexed with Graham Potter's starting XI at Liverpool

Graham Potter always springs a few surprises in his starting XI

Adam Lallana kept his place and starts against his old club but Potter made three changes to the side that went down 4-1 to Manchester City last weekend.

Yves Bissouma has been missed of late and makes his first start since 19 September after a knee injury, while Enock Mwepu, who has impressed from the bench against Man City and also in midweek at Leicester makes his second league start of the season.

Shane Duffy also returns to the side while Dan Burn, who is injured, Pascal Gross and Neal Maupay drop to the bench.

Strangley Potter named four central midfielders in his lineup and no striker.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Moder, Lallana, March, Bissouma, Mwepu, Trossard. Substitutes: Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Mac Allister, Gross, Steele, Locadia, Roberts, Sarmiento.

Here's how some reacted on social media.

wearebrighton: That starting XI makes a lot of sense given the second half performance v Man City, but because Potter's quirky selections only seem to win when everyone thinks he has lost his mind WHAT THE HECK ARE YOU DOING GRAHAM NO STRIKERS AND FOUR CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS? #BHAFC

@Brightonfan: Bissouma is starting. Fantastic!! Mwepu in the hole i am presuming!! Very happy with this. Now we have to somehow stop Salah!!! #bhafc

@north_seagull: March and Trossard switching ? Who knows it’s another Gp line up !!

@SamPeters_BHAFC: Or could it be Veltman Duffy Dunk as a back 3 with March playing RWB and Cucurella LWB?

@bhaoscarand: what’s lamptey got to do to get a start?

@Ian0363528: 10 men behind the ball it is then

@Form_Horses: A back four or three? Five in midfield? Lamptey and Maupay on the bench, just never know what GP has in mind but either way UTA

@owen_bhafc: Why’s Maupay dropped?

@Albert82349413: What a midfield! Moder, Mwepu, Bissouma

For Liverpoo Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones return in place of James Milner, who has a thigh problem, and Diogo Jota, who is on the bench.