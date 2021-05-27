'When are Brighton going to move on?' - TalkSPORT pundit baffled by speculation surrounding key Albion man

Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton. (Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

The Seagulls ended the campaign in 16th with 41 points to their name – one place and two points worse off than they were in 2019/20.

Despite that slight regression, however, Potter has emerged as a shock candidate for the vacant managerial position at Tottenham – much to Gough’s bemusement.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former England cricketer said: “Graham Potter, I like him. I like his style of football and what he’s trying to do at Brighton.

"But this is a manager who gets linked to some of the top jobs.

"When I look around, Chris Hughton, whether you liked his style of football or not, he finished 15th and 17th, 41 points and 39. Potter has been there now two years and they’ve finished on 43 points in 15th and 41 points in 16th. When are Brighton going to move on and improve?

"They’ve spent quite a bit of money as well. They’re paying big wages to a couple of free agents they got. When are we expecting them to move up a level?

"When I look at the league and I look at Wolves and Leeds and Newcastle and Villa and Palace and even Southampton, I’m thinking some of their managers are getting binned.

"Yet Potter keeps finishing down there and he keeps getting praised and linked to all these big jobs – whether it be Arsenal or Tottenham.