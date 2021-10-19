When are Brighton playing Arsenal in Women's FA Cup semi-final, how can I watch, what time is kick-off?

Hope Powell's Brighton will take on Arsenal in the semi-finals of the FA Cup

Albion’s FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal will be shown live on BBC Two.

The game takes place at Arsenal’s Meadow Park in Borehamwood on Sunday 31 October, kick off 4.45pm. The programme will start at 4.30pm.

The other semi-final between Manchester City and Chelsea will also be shown live on BBC2, kick off 12.45pm.

The final takes place at Wembley on Sunday 5 December.

Hope Powell will lose 10 members of her squad next week to international duty, but believes the experience will make them better players when they return to prepare for the FA Cup semi-final at the end of the month.

Maya Le Tissier, Ellie Brazil, Katie Robinson, Rinsola Babajide and on-loan goalkeeper Fran Stenson were this week called-up for an England under-23 friendly against Belgium on 26 October.

Midfielder Maisie Symonds will be with England’s under-19s at the four-nation tournament in Limerick while Emma Koivisto, Kayleigh Green and Megan Connolly will be with Finland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland respectively for World Cup qualifiers.

Albion’s pathway players are also representing the club on the international stage. Ella Humphrey and Megan Currie are with Wales under-19s at a World Cup qualifying tournament in

Andorra where they will play the host country, Estonia and Albania while Maisie Miller is with Wales under-17s. Lea Cordier will represent Belgium under-21s during the international break.

“The training ground is going to be pretty quiet for a few days but it is great to have so many players potentially representing their countries,” said Powell, the former England manager.

“I’m really pleased for the girls going away with England under-23s. It’s a stepping stone to the full squad and it gives them an opportunity to do some really good work and hopefully they will come back inspired and refreshed and ready for the Arsenal game.”

They go into the game having won twice in four days, defeating Tottenham 2-1 in the WSL before easing to a 1-0 win over Birmingham City in the Conti Cup last Wednesday.