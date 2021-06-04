Where Brighton, Aston Villa & more finished in Mark Lawrenson's shock alternative table

The Seagulls will look to push on after the summer, and hope for an improved showing in the 2021/22 season with some quality new signings to aid their efforts.

Throughout last season, we kept a close eye on Mark Lawrenson's weekly scoreline predictions, in which he and a celebrity guest battled it out each week to try and correctly guess the top tier scorelines.

Here's a look at how Brighton would have finished in the final Premier League table, if every single one of Lawro's predictions had come true over the course over the campaign:

1. 1st - Man City Played: 38. Won: 34. Drawn: 4. Lost: 0. Points: 106. Position change: 0. Photo: Pool Buy photo

2. 2nd - Chelsea Played: 38. Won: 28. Drawn: 6. Lost: 4. Points: 90. Position change: +2. Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. 3rd - Man Utd Played: 38. Won: 28. Drawn: 6. Lost: 4. Points: 90. Position change: -1. Photo: Pool Buy photo

4. 4th - Spurs Played: 38. Won: 28. Drawn: 5. Lost: 5. Points: 89. Position change: +3. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo