Where Brighton, Brentford, Watford and Norwich are predicted to finish in next season's Premier League and when the fixtures are out
THE full composition of the 2021-22 Premier League is now complete following Brentford's victory against Swansea City in the Championship play-off final.
The Bees, Championship champions Norwich City and runners-up Watford are all coming up whilst relegated trio Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham are all demoted to the second tier.
Brighton finished 16th in the top flight last time out but where are the Seagulls predicted to finish in their record breaking fifth campaign.
Based on the bookmakers odds for the 2021-22 top flight title, the Brighton Indy runs through where the odds compilers are predicting each team to finish in reverse order, from bottom to top.
The fixtures for the new season are being unveiled at 9am on Wednesday, June 16.