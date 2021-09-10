The Seagulls went into the international break off the back of 2-o defeat against Everton. That result was their first loss of the season after winning both of their opening two matches against Burnley and Watford.

Heading into the weekend, they sit a very respectable eighth in the table, just three points off top, but where are they expected to finish when all of the beans are counted come the end of the season?

The stats boffins at Bonus Code Bets have been crunching all of the latest odds to determine where every Premier League club is forecast to end up this term, and we’ve gathered the final standings below.

Click and scroll through through the pages below to see where Brighton and all of their top flight rivals are predicted to finish in 2020/21.

1. Manchester City Title winners: 6/5 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales