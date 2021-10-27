Bookmakers.TV have released a full table of the Premier League teams’ unlucky incidents from the 2016/17 season to the present day. Research analysed the most unlucky on-pitch moments with include own goals, hitting the wordwork and errors leading to goals.

According to the study, Graham Potter’s Brighton & Hove Albion side are one of the most fortunate in the Premier League with one of the lowest combined totals for their unlucky moments.

We take a look at the table – starting with the most unlucky.

1. Manchester City Own Goals: 5. Hit Woodwork: 112. Errors Leading to Goals: 24. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 141. Photo: Alex Livesey

2. Leeds United Own Goals: 7. Hit Woodwork: 93. Errors Leading to Goals: 24. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 141. Photo: Pool

3. Brentford Own Goals: 8. Hit Woodwork: 97. Errors Leading to Goals: 31. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 136. Photo: Clive Rose

4. Aston Villa Own Goals: 7. Hit Woodwork: 81. Errors Leading to Goals: 40. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 128. Photo: TIM KEETON