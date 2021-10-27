BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion applauds fans after his sides defeat in the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Where Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City and Southampton rank among the Premier League most unlucky teams in the last five years

A new study by Bookmakers.TV have revealed the unluckiest team in the Premier League.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:22 pm

Bookmakers.TV have released a full table of the Premier League teams’ unlucky incidents from the 2016/17 season to the present day. Research analysed the most unlucky on-pitch moments with include own goals, hitting the wordwork and errors leading to goals.

According to the study, Graham Potter’s Brighton & Hove Albion side are one of the most fortunate in the Premier League with one of the lowest combined totals for their unlucky moments.

We take a look at the table – starting with the most unlucky.

1. Manchester City

Own Goals: 5. Hit Woodwork: 112. Errors Leading to Goals: 24. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 141.

Photo: Alex Livesey

2. Leeds United

Own Goals: 7. Hit Woodwork: 93. Errors Leading to Goals: 24. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 141.

Photo: Pool

3. Brentford

Own Goals: 8. Hit Woodwork: 97. Errors Leading to Goals: 31. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 136.

Photo: Clive Rose

4. Aston Villa

Own Goals: 7. Hit Woodwork: 81. Errors Leading to Goals: 40. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 128.

Photo: TIM KEETON

