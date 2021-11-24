Where Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton & Watford's managers rank in the Premier League sack race

We are now 12 matches into the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and have already seen six managers sacked from their clubs – Xisco Munoz (Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle United), Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham), Daniel Farke (Norwich), Dean Smith (Aston Villa) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United).

While Brighton boss Graham Potter has been included in the Premier League sack race by the bookies, it is highly unlikely that he will be shown the door anytime soon given the success he has had with the club since his arrival in 2019.

The 46-year-old has helped the Seagulls to a brilliant season so far as they currently sit 9th in the league table.

Here are the odds for the Premier League sack race, according to Sky Bet and BetVictor...

1. Rafael Benitez Sky Bet: 11/4 BetVictor: 4/1 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2. Ralph Hassenhuttl - Southampton Sky Bet: 9/2 BetVictor: 6/1 Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

3. Brendan Rodgers - Leicester City Sky Bet: 6/1 BetVictor: 4/1 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4. Claudio Ranieri - Watford Sky Bet: 8/1 BetVictor: 10/1 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales