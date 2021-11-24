Brighton & Hove Albion players acknowledge fans after the game at the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on October 30, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Where Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton & Watford's managers rank in the Premier League sack race

We have taken a look at the favourites to be the Premier League's next manager out of the door.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:06 pm

We are now 12 matches into the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and have already seen six managers sacked from their clubs – Xisco Munoz (Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle United), Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham), Daniel Farke (Norwich), Dean Smith (Aston Villa) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United).

While Brighton boss Graham Potter has been included in the Premier League sack race by the bookies, it is highly unlikely that he will be shown the door anytime soon given the success he has had with the club since his arrival in 2019.

The 46-year-old has helped the Seagulls to a brilliant season so far as they currently sit 9th in the league table.

Here are the odds for the Premier League sack race, according to Sky Bet and BetVictor...

1. Rafael Benitez

Sky Bet: 11/4 BetVictor: 4/1

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales

2. Ralph Hassenhuttl - Southampton

Sky Bet: 9/2 BetVictor: 6/1

Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales

3. Brendan Rodgers - Leicester City

Sky Bet: 6/1 BetVictor: 4/1

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales

4. Claudio Ranieri - Watford

Sky Bet: 8/1 BetVictor: 10/1

Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueGraham PotterSouthamptonWatfordSeagulls
Next Page
Page 1 of 3