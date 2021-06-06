Where Brighton, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Wolves are tipped to finish in next season's Premier League and when the fixtures are out
Brighton and their Premier League rivals will be making serious plans this summer to improve on last season's finishes
Brighton were 16th in the top flight last time out but where are the Seagulls and their close rivals predicted to finish as Graham Potter's team emabrk on their record breaking fifth campaign?
Based on the bookmakers odds for the 2021-22 top flight title, the Brighton Indy runs through where the odds compilers are predicting each team to finish.
The fixtures for the new season are being unveiled at 9am on Wednesday, June 16 and the season kicks-off one more on August 14 - just over a month after the final of the European Championships.
Scroll down and click through to see where your Premier League team is tipped to finish next season.