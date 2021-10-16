'Where's Tariq Lamptey?' - Brighton fans react to Graham Potter's surprise line-up to face Norwich

Graham Potter resisted the temptation to unleash Tariq Lamptey

Brighton were unchanged from the starting XI that drew 0-0 at Arsenal just prior to the international break. Which means there was no place for full-back Tariq Lamptey, who has not made a Premier League appearance in 10 months because of a series of hamstring injuries.

Lamptey took his place on the bench along with Mali international Yves Bissouma, who has recovered from a knee injury. Striker Danny Welbeck is still sidelined with a hamstring problem and Steven Alzate is out with an ankle problem.

Jakub Moder is in from the start ahead of Alexis Mac Allister as Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard continue their partnership up front.

Brighton: Sanchez, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Cucurella, Trossard Maupay. Subs: Lamptey, Connolly, MacAllister, March, Steele, Locadia, Roberts, Richards, Sarmiento

Here's how Brighton fans reacted to Potter's selection on social media:

@drunkenstylee: Bench looks strong

@SingaporeGull: JACKPOT first time I’ve ever correctly predicted a Potterball line up - tho evidence for y’all

@TimE1987: Looking great boys! Bring home the 3-points!!

@MichalT_03: Moder starting. We love to see it

@Brightonfan: Bissouma is back on the bench, that is a extremely strong bench!!

@SamPeters_BHAFC: I like the team but surely Lamptey should had started this one

Norwich are unchanged from the matchday squad that that drew 0-0 against Burnley before the international break, with no return yet for Todd Cantwell. Mathias Normann is fit in the heart of midfield, while Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and Ozan Kabak are part of a five-man defence.