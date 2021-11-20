'Where's the striker' - Brighton fans baffled by Graham Potter's starting XI to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

Graham Potter made four changes to the Brighton team that drew with Newcastle United

Potter made four changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Newcastle just prior to the international break.

Albion were forced into a change in goal after regular No 1 Robert Sanchez was sent-off against the Magpies, with Jason Steele coming into the side.

Defender Adam Webster, Pascal Gross and Jakub Moder also came into the side as Joel Veltman, Solly March and Enock Mwepu all drop out.

Fans were however pleased to see Tariq Lamptey and Marc Cucurella lining up on each flank.

Brighton XI: Steele; Duffy, Webster, Dunk; Lamptey, Bissouma, Cucurella Gross, Lallana, Moder; Trossard,

Here's how Albion fans reacted on social media:

@BhaHarvey: No maupay is criminal.

@ConnorWhiten: WHERE IS THE STRIKER

@Whittington1971; What a great starting line up #bhafc

@_Fred83: Say all summer we don’t need a striker because we have Maupay and then don’t play him

@Whittington1971: Lallana & Gross = experience, game management, leadership and creativity #bhafc

@AaronBHAFC: We can’t complain about the striker if we don’t use one

@wildtests: We all knew it was gonna be Steele, but still: my word, Steele?

@DailyAlbion: Can see it becoming slow in midfield with Gross and Moder, lets hope I’m proved wrong!

@rDog50_: Lamptey cucurella. It’s so beautiful

@Biggafferglen7: No excuses today .....top side chosen by the gaffer.

Steven Gerrard named the first Aston Villa XI and made three changes from their 1-0 defeat by Southampton before the international break.

Ezri Konsa, Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings were drafted in with Axel Tuanzebe, Anwar El Ghazi and Leon Bailey dropping out.