Who is Enock Mwepu and will the £20m signing start for Brighton at Burnley?

Graham Potter’s squad has evolved this season with the departure of fringe player Alireza Jahanbakhsh, while Maty Ryan annd Davy Propper have also moved on.

Ben White was the only regular from last season’s first team who has left, while Brighton have brought in Enock Mwepu from red Bull Salzburg.

Who is Mwepu?

Having signed a four-year deal with Zambian international Enock Mwepu, 23, Brighton look to have snapped up a player to keep an eye on in the upcoming season.

Arriving from reigning Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg, the athletic six-foot midfielder is coming off the back of an impressive season, in which he made 45 appearances, scoring 10 and assisting seven.

Excellent attacking contributions from a player more revered for his ball-winning abilities.

Nicknamed ‘The Computer’ for his skill in reading the game, Mwepu combines brains with brawn, displaying tenacity and a high work rate, making him adept in winning back possession for his side.

Enock Mwepu joined for £20m from Red Bull Salzburg

Alongside his good defensive qualities, fast feet and composure means Brighton’s new man isn’t easily flustered by opposition pressing, standing him in good stead when the Seagulls face off against the bigger sides in the league, who will look to press high to win the ball back quickly.

Mwepu gave Seagulls fans a glimpse into his tireless work rate and willingness to get forward in their pre-season friendly against Luton Town, finding the net in a 3-1 win.

A hard-working box-to-box midfielder with experience in the Champions League, Enock Mwepu looks to have the tools to leave a mark in the Premier League.

What Graham Potter said

"He's settled in well. It helps that he is the personality that he is: very, very likeable, mature, humble guy, a team player, gets on with everybody, intelligent.

"He's made a real impression on everybody, I think. And then on the pitch he brings a little of difference in terms of his qualities, his attributes. He's scored already, can add goals from midfield; things to improve, of course, like everybody. But we're happy with him and I think he'll get better the longer he is with us.

Is he ready for PL football?

"He's got the capability, there's no doubt about that. We have to look at the balance of the team. We've got a lot of players and that's the tough part of my job, trying to select the 11, because there are always players who deserve to play or feel they can play and don't get the chance to.

"That's the next 24 hours or so to decide. But he's put himself in a place where he's available for selection."

Predicted line-up: Brighton: 3-5-2: Sanhez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Gross, Mwepu, Bissouma, Lallana, March; Trossard, Connolly.

Predicted line-up Burnley: 4-4-2: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Vydra.