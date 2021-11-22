Who is going down? Aston Villa's predicted finishing position after Brighton win moves them above Leeds and level with Brentford and Watford

It's the first time Brighton have lost on the road this season and saw Villa - who sacked Dean Smith just prior to the international break - claim their first win after five consecutive Premier League losses.

Graham Potter's Brighton are ninthth in the table but have not won in their last seven matches. They will hope to get back on track this Saturday when they welcome lowly Leeds to the Amex Stadium.

Gerrard's Villa now have 13 points from 12 matches and will be at Crystal Palace this Saturday.

Scroll down and click through to see where your club is predicted to finish based on the latest relegation odds from Sky Bet.

1. Man City Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 8/11 (favourites).

2. Chelsea Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 9-4

3. Liverpool Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 4-1

4. West Ham Odds for relegation: 500-1. Odds for the title: 150-0