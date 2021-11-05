Who will be the next Premier League manager to go? Here are the latest odds ahead of this weekend's fixtures

Dean Smith is currently the odds-on favourite to be next Premier League manager to go, according to BetVictor.

Following the departures of Steve Bruce and Nuno Espírito Santo it is Aston Villa manager Dean Smith who could be next in the firing line.

Nuno Espírito Santo was sacked by Spurs on Monday

Smith is currently priced at 6/4 odds to be the next manager to go ahead of tonight’s crunch match vs Southampton.

Villa have managed just ten points from ten games, losing their last four league matches and currently sit in 15th place.

Southampton on the other hand are just ahead on eleven points in 14th place, they head into the game in more favourable form having won seven points from a possible nine in their last three league appearances.

Both teams will be looking for vital points as they bid to keep clear of relegation, Southampton are the bookmakers’ favourites to secure the three points.

Next PL Manger to Go:

Dean Smith 6/4

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 4/1

Daniel Farke 2/1

Rafa Benitez 6/1

Brendan Rodgers 14/1

Full odds here: https://www.betvictor.com/en-gb/sports/240/meetings/441511110/events/1604571800/market_group/3538Southampton vs Aston Villa Match Odds:

Southampton win 1/1

Draw 13/5

Aston Villa win 14/5

Che Adams to score the 1st goal 6/1