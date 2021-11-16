Who will survive the longest? Research reveals fans' surprising opinion on Steven Gerrard, Eddie Howe and Dean Smith

Steven Gerrard is a high profile appointment for Aston Villa

Which new Premier League manager will last the longest in their new job?

Of the newly appointed Premier League managers, Steven Gerrard is seen as the overwhelming favourite to hold onto his position for the foreseeable future with 59.8 per cent of fans opting for the Liverpool legend.

On the other hand, fans were less convinced that ex-Villa manager Dean Smith will outlast the other newly appointed managers with just 17.4 per cent of fans backing him.

Comparatively, 22.8 per cent of fans believed it would be Eddie Howe who will last the longest.

Who’s under the most pressure to succeed in their new job?

Almost half of all surveyed fans said that Eddie Howe is under the most pressure to succeed at his new club, the former Bournemouth manager amassed 49.2 per cent of the vote – well ahead of Steven Gerrard with 37 per cent

Fans believe that Dean Smith has a near impossible task with the Canaries unlikely to stay up, and as such is deemed to be the least under pressure manager with 13.8 per cent.

Eddie Howe impressed the new owners at Newcastle

Which new manager do you think will get the most points from their opening 10 games?

With all three sides sitting in the bottom half of the PL table at present their new managers will be hoping to secure vital points over the next ten games.

66.4 per cent of fans think that Gerrard will win the most points in his first ten games, followed by Howe 24.2 per cent, and Smith 9.4 per cent.

Dean Smith faces a mammoth task at Norwich