Why Dan Burn to Newcastle is more likely than Adam Webster - despite Brighton rejecting initial £8m bid

The Magpies are determined to bolster their defence and have already made initial contact about Adam Webster who has impressed since returning from his calf injury.

Webster arrived at Brighton for more than £20m in 2019 and is vital to Graham Potter's style of play. An approach for Webster was met with a sharp no and Newcastle immediately turned their focus to Webster's teammate Dan Burn.

Burn, 29, has been a reliable and versatile performer for Albion over the last three seasons and this term the Newcastle fan has been playing the best football of his career.

Dan Burn and Adam Webster have both been linked with a move to Newcastle

Newcastle submitted an £8m bid for the 6ft 7in defender which was rejected by Brighton. It's unclear at this stage if Eddie Howe's team will up their offer and test Brighton's resolve further.

It is understood Newcastle are making enquiries with a number of defenders and could yet return for the Blyth born player who grew up idolising Newcastle striker Alan Shearer.

Burn is hugely respected by Brighton boss Graham Potter and has played left back, wing back, centre back and left side of the back three for the Seagulls.

But Burn is 29 and if Newcastle did return with an offer between £10m-£15m, that could get Brighton interested and the lure of playing for his boyhood club would certainly appeal to Burn - who is contracted with Albion until June 2023.

Potter would not like to lose a player who he describes as an ultimate professional and adds balance to the defence.

But Webster is two years younger and starting to approach his peak years. Webster, who was Potter's first signing when he arrived from Swansea, has also been tipped as a future club captain of the Seagulls.

He has been linked to to an England call-up of late and Jamie Carragher recently said that no other England defender can play from the back as well as Webster.

It would certainly be a great signing for Newcastle but Brighton are in no mood to sell and any deal - certainly in this window - looks highly unlikely.