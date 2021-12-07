Brighton are ninth so far this season and close to the European places

Will Brighton reach Europe? NEW predicted Premier League finishing position for Albion, Tottenham and Wolves following switch in top spots

Brighton and Hove Albion will prepare to face Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium this Sunday knowing they are just two points off the European Places.

By Derren Howard
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:21 pm

Graham Potter's team are ninth in the Premier League standings with 20 points from their first 15 matches.

Albion are though winless in their previous 10 matches but have drawn eight and displayed impressive fighting spirit in the last two fixtures to draw away at fourth placed West Ham and Southampton.

Brighton also have injuries piling up with Adam Lallana, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate all ruled-out to face Spurs.

Scroll down and click through to see where Brighton and their rivals are predicted to finish based on the latest predictions by the supercomputer at fivethirtyeight - highest to lowest, starting with who is envisaged to win the league.

1. Man City

Pep Guardiola's team are tipped for the title with a points total of 88

2. Liverpool

Second place for Jurgen Klopp's men with 86 points

3. Chelsea

Third spot for Thomas Tuchel on 79 points

4. West Ham United

A top four spot for the happy Hammers with 63 points

