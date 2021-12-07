Will Brighton reach Europe? NEW predicted Premier League finishing position for Albion, Tottenham and Wolves following switch in top spots

Graham Potter's team are ninth in the Premier League standings with 20 points from their first 15 matches.

Albion are though winless in their previous 10 matches but have drawn eight and displayed impressive fighting spirit in the last two fixtures to draw away at fourth placed West Ham and Southampton.

Brighton also have injuries piling up with Adam Lallana, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate all ruled-out to face Spurs.

Scroll down and click through to see where Brighton and their rivals are predicted to finish based on the latest predictions by the supercomputer at fivethirtyeight - highest to lowest, starting with who is envisaged to win the league.

1. Man City Pep Guardiola's team are tipped for the title with a points total of 88 Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Second place for Jurgen Klopp's men with 86 points Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Third spot for Thomas Tuchel on 79 points Photo Sales

4. West Ham United A top four spot for the happy Hammers with 63 points Photo Sales