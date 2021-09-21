Worrying Yves Bissouma fitness update ahead of Crystal Palace and Arsenal

Brighton's Yves Bissouma is a fitness doubt for Palace this Monday

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma will not train until the later part of the week and faces a race to be available to face Cyrstal Palace at Selhurst Park this Monday.

Bissouma was once again a driving force for Albion in their 2-1 victory against Leicester last Sunday.

It was all the more the impressive as the Mali international inured his knee in the first half and looked as though he was going to replaced.

Enock Mwepu was warming up on the touchline and ready to replace Bissouma but the midfielder gingerly played on for the remainder of the first 45 minutes and perhaps surprisingly appeared for the second half too.

His physicality and control in midfield proved vital as Albion gained their fourth win from their first five Premier League outings He was eventually replaced in the 79th minute by Jakub Moder.

Bissouma is not due to play in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday against Swansea at the Amex Stadium but the Albion head coach Graham Potter is hopeful his star man and Brighton’s best player will be available to face their old rivals Crystal Palace in the Monday night 8pm kick-off.

“Yves is recovering quite well,” said Potter on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re hopeful that he’ll train at the backend of the week, he won’t be involved in the Swansea game, but we’re hopeful that he can play against Crystal Palace.