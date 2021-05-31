'Would he want to?' - David James casts doubt over Tottenham interest in Brighton man

Brighton manager Graham Potter (Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The north London side are on the hunt for a new permanent appointment following Jose Mourinho’s departure earlier this year, and the Albion boss has emerged as a surprise contender for the role.

Potter guided the Seagulls to a 16th-placed finish in the Premier League this season, but garnered widespread praise for his forward-thinking and attractive style of play.

Discussing the vacancy at Spurs on talkSPORT, former England international Lianne Sanderson said: “I don’t necessarily think you’ve got to go for the biggest name because maybe Sean Dyche or Graham Potter could do a good job there.”

James then responded: “He [Potter] has been successful as a manager, albeit in a different country.

"He’s done very well for Brighton – he has, yeah.

"He was part of my pro-licence cohort. Of all the guys on there, and there were some wonderful coaches on that course, Graham Potter was the one.

"It just surprised me that when English clubs were linked with managers, he was never part of that conversation. It was always, ‘We need experience, we need this or that’, but if you only go for experience then no-one ever gets a new job.