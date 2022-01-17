Yves Bissouma is high on Jurgen Klopp's wish list says former Liverpool star

Yves Bissouma is currently on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations

Bissouma has been in fine form for Graham Potter's team this season and is one of the key reasons why Albion are flying high in ninth position.

The 25-year-old is currently away on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations and has also been linked with a move to Aston Villa, Man United and Arsenal.

Bissouma has 18 months remaining on his contract with Brighton and is valued at around the £40m mark. The Seagulls are in no rush to sell their star midfielder, who joined in 2018 from Lillre for £15m.

But Johnson believes he has the perfect skill-set to fit in Liverpool's style of play and would be an ideal signing for Jurgen Klopp, especially with a number of players in that position heading for the exit door.

“I’m a fan of his," said the former Reds defender to bettingodds.com "I think he’s a good, energetic player.

He’s one of those types of players that all the top teams need, that sort of energetic holding midfielder.

I think he’s been really good for Brighton and I’m not surprised that Liverpool fancy a player like him.

"If some of the players in that position are going towards the exit door at Anfield then I’m sure Bissouma will be high on the list of replacements.”

Losing Bissouma would clearly be a blow for any team but it's one Potter feels they could cope with due to a combination of youth and experience in midfield areas.

Adam Lallana and Pascal Gross lack the dynamism and power of Bissouma but offer control and guile while Jakub Moder, Alexis Mac Allister, Steven Alzate, Enock Mwepu and Moisés Caicedo all have the ability to improve and stake their claim to be Albion's main man in midfield.

Potter said: "If you look at Ben White, you want to keep your players but you know that making a sale for such a big number is win, win win situation.

"Ben moved to a club pushing for the Champions League, they get a good player and we get a good fee. Sometimes it's the right thing. We didn't add a centre back after that and we have still done well as a team.

"It's the same in every area. We have players who can take steps forward. We have players pushing behind scenes that can play and should play.

"What ever happens we have cover in a lot of positions.

"All of the guys we have at the moment can [make steps forward] for different reasons. We have more mature players of Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana and they are valuable members for us in the group.

"Alexis and Jakub are showing good levels of performance and Steven Alzate is just coming back from injury as well.

"He can get better as he gets more training and more time.

"There is good competition and we have Moises coming who is an exciting one as well. It is a strong area for us. We also need to help Enock [Mwepu] recover and finish the season well."