Yves Bissouma to Ben White: 17 summer transfer sagas and how they could affect Brighton, Arsenal and Chelsea's plans
The transfer window is set to start ramping up, and as usual there looks set to be a number of sagas that will rumble on throughout the summer.
Clubs across Europe will be eager to bolster their ranks in the coming months but the financial implications of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may hinder business, while the forthcoming European Championship could delay potential deals.
Brighton and Hove Albion will look to bolster Graham Potter’s squad with a striker seemingly high on the agenda, but keeping hold of a couple of their big stars, like Ben White and Yves Bissouma, may be the biggest challenge the transfer chiefs face at the Amex Stadium.
Midfield man Bissouma has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea after an excellent season while the versatile White has sprung to prominence even more with his England call-up recently.
Elsewhere, Harry Kane’s future will undoubtedly be at the top of the agenda, with gossip on the England skipper’s destination if he leaves Tottenham Hotspur already in full swing.
Manchester City have been linked with the striker as they look to replace Barcelona-bound Sergio Aguero, while Erling Haaland is another big-name striker who could be on his way to the Premier League this summer – if anyone will stump up the cash!
The Premier League big guns will be keen to wrap up their business early but with the Euros coming up, transfers are unlikely to be completed quickly.
Here’s some of the big deals that could rumble throughout the summer.