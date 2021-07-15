Brighton & Hove Albion keeper heads for Walsall

Carl Rushworth

The 20-year-old spent last season with Albion’s Under-23s, having been on loan at Worthing for part of the 2019/20 campaign, when he earned rave reviews.

Albion’s under-23 coach Andrew Crofts said, “This is an excellent opportunity for Carl to take his chance at an EFL club, having gained good experience both at Worthing and with our under-23s.

“He has had a good grounding here, had a great year last year and certainly impressed for the under-23s. This is an exciting move for Carl – and we look forward to seeing how he progresses over the season.”