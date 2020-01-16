Brighton & Hove Albion plot 'swoop' for talented midfielder, Arsenal launch move for Serie A star, major update on Southampton star's future: Rumours

Brighton & Hove Albion are on the hunt for a new midfielder in today's roundup of Premier League rumours.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is hoping to make new additions to his squad before the end of the January transfer window. There is still a couple of weeks for deals to be done, and in today's roundup of Premier League rumours the Seagulls are linked with a move for a talented Italian midfielder. The roundup also features rumours on several other clubs including Arsenal, Southampton and Manchester United. You can check them out below.

Sheffield United are hoping to pip Burnley to the signing if in-demand Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill. (Bristol Post)

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Dries Mertens from Napoli. (Metro)

Burnley are set to miss out on target Conor Gallagher after he was recalled from a loan spell at Charlton Athletic to parent club Chelsea. The Clarets were interested, but Gallagher will reportedly return to the Championship with another club. (Various)

Liverpools Champions League hero Divock Origi has been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Various)

Leicester City see Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw as a potential replacement should Ben Chillwell leave the club. (Daily Mail)

Manchester Uniteds move for Sporting Lisbon man Bruno Fernandes is set to be completed this week. (Various)

Newcastle United may have hit a roadblock in their bid to offload Dwight Gayle with Nottingham Forest reportedly unwilling to pay his 65,000-per-week wages during a loan deal. (Daily Star)

Key Leeds United target Che Adams is set to stay at Premier League side Southampton after talks with his manager. (Various)