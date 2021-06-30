Brighton set to battle for £7.5m-rated ex-Man Utd winger, fresh favourite named for Spurs job

One Brighton star in high demand is England international Ben White who is currently playing a part in England's Euro 2020 squad.

When asked whether the 23-year-old would consider a move to Arsenal, talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan said: “Why would he want to go there?

“With respect to Brighton it’s a step up but there may be other steps available to him that are far more compelling than Arsenal “If Ben White is now in the international squad and revered the way he is, because he’s a top quality player, why are Arsenal in the mix? Arsenal are all over the place.

“If you’re comparing and contrasting Brighton to Arsenal then yes it is a step up but if you’re comparing somebody who’s in the England squad that people in the game think is a Rolls Royce then what is the move he’s making to Arsenal for?

“They are a long way from where they need to be and there’s a lot of people looking at Arteta, me included, who started out thinking this guy’s got the chops but are maybe thinking he’s all theory and not enough practice.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighton and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Foxes could battle Reds for Berardi Leicester City look to be weighing up a move for Sassolou winger Domenico Berardi. However, they could face fierce competition from Liverpool for the player, who has spent his entire nine-year career to date with the Serie A side. (Gazetta Dello Sport)

2. Canaries join race for Delaney Norwich are rumoured to have joined Southampton and Crystal Palace in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney. He made 34 appearances for the Bundesliga giants last season. (Sky Sports)

3. Fernandinho signs new City deal Man City captain Fernandinho has signed a new one-year contract to extend his stay with the club. The Brazil international has won four league titles with the Citizens since he was snapped up from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013. (Club website)

4. Clarets ready raid for Roberts Burnley have been linked with a move for Swansea City full-back Connor Roberts. The 25-year-old has been with the Welsh side for his whole career to date, and made an impressive 50 appearances across all competitions last season. (Daily Mail)