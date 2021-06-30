Brighton set to battle for £7.5m-rated ex-Man Utd winger, fresh favourite named for Spurs job
Brighton & Hove Albion look set for a busy summer of transfer dealing, with a number of key players linked with moves away which could see the Seagulls having to scramble for quality replacements.
One Brighton star in high demand is England international Ben White who is currently playing a part in England's Euro 2020 squad.
When asked whether the 23-year-old would consider a move to Arsenal, talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan said: “Why would he want to go there?
“With respect to Brighton it’s a step up but there may be other steps available to him that are far more compelling than Arsenal “If Ben White is now in the international squad and revered the way he is, because he’s a top quality player, why are Arsenal in the mix? Arsenal are all over the place.
“If you’re comparing and contrasting Brighton to Arsenal then yes it is a step up but if you’re comparing somebody who’s in the England squad that people in the game think is a Rolls Royce then what is the move he’s making to Arsenal for?
“They are a long way from where they need to be and there’s a lot of people looking at Arteta, me included, who started out thinking this guy’s got the chops but are maybe thinking he’s all theory and not enough practice.”
