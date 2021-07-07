LiveEngland 2, Denmark 1 - EXTRA-TIME: Harry Kane gives Gareth Southgate's England extra-time lead in Euro 2020 semi-final

Crawley's own Gareth Southgate leads England into the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley tonight.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 10:17 pm

We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.

Now follow us here as we build up to the big game tonight and hope they can progress to the final on Sunday where they would face Italy.

Gareth Southgate on the sidelines at Wembley

England v Denmark - Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate watch

Last updated: Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:26

  • Can Gareth Southgate do Sussex proud and lead his men to the Euro 2020 final?
  • The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to a third semi-final where they face Denmark
  • England will face Italy in the final on Sunday if they beat Denmark
  • Sweet Caroline singer Neil Diamond wishes Gareth and team good luck before the game
  • Saka replaces Sancho in starting line-up
Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:26

Nice

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:18

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring their side’s second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between England and Denmark
Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:14

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:12

2-1 England - Come on!!!!!

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:11

Yes!

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:10

Or not?!

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:10

Penalty!!!!!!!!!

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:06

Love it

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:02

Gareth Southgate speaks with his players in a huddle ahead of extra-time during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between England and Denmark
Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 21:56

Agreed.

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 21:53

Extra-time it is!

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 21:46

Six minutes added

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 21:38

You are not the only

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 21:33

Whatever happens, we are still proud

Remember when Gareth Southgate won the Pride of Crawley award? Watch the video here

In 2019, Gareth Southgate won the Pride of Crawley award at the Crawley Community Awards - but last night (Tuesday) he was the pride of the nation.

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 21:27

It’s tense

