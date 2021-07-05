Former Brighton and Leyton Orient midfielder leaves Eastbourne Borough

Dean Cox was a fans' favourite at Eastbourne Borough / Picture: Lydia Redman

Cox played more than 90 times in his three-season stay at Priory Lane, but after talks between the two parties this week he is moving on.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion and Leyton Orient playmaker first joined the club under Jamie Howell in 2018, and instantly became a fans favourite.

Three years on, after making some great memories, it is time to move on however and boss Danny Bloor paid tribute to the 33-year old.

"Dean has been a fantastic servant to Eastbourne Borough Football Club," said Bloor. "After lengthy discussions, we mutually agreed a parting of ways and I certainly wish him and his family all the best for the future.

"He will be a big loss both on and off the pitch, and everyone at the club will certainly make sure he has a warm welcome should he come back to Priory Lane at anytime."