James Tilley has been on great form for Crawley Town

The 23-year-old has been on great form since returning to the side in November when his goals earned him Crawley Observer player of the month.

And in recent matches he has been playing out of position as a wing back but he has been one of the constants in the Reds’ recent run of good form.

The Reds assistant head coach said: “He’s been brilliant.

“I said to him after the game, with that work rate and the quality he has got, he won’t be in League Two very long.

“He’s got great ability and we’ve always known that, but he has been a little bit shy on the work front but the penny has dropped now, he knows he has to that hard work first and foremost, which he has done for the past four or five games, and he has been absolutely phenomenal.

“And he has that ability to hurt the opposition, hence winning the penalty.

“He’s been excellent but it’s the top of the iceberg for James in what’s to come from him.”