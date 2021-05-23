Graham Potter makes honest points admission after final day loss at Arsenal

Potter has vowed to keep improving this Albion side

Brighton manager Graham Potter said he was left disappointed after the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal but promised his side will 'keep improving'.

Albion missed out on the opportunity to record their best ever Premier League points total as Nicolas Pepe's second half brace secured victory for the Gunners on the final day of the season.

Brighton needed either a draw or a win to beat their highest ever points tally in the Premier League (41), which was achieved last season.

Potter said after the game his side has improved despite the points tally implying they have plateaued.

The Brighton boss said: “We finished with the same points as last season but I think our performances have improved and I believe we have taken a step forward, which is important. I’m proud that we have stayed in the Premier League.

“It’s hard to keep improving in the Premier League but that’s what we will try to do.

“The points total is always the most important thing though and we’re a little disappointed we didn’t get more, so we have to reflect during the summer and come back and try to do better.”

Potter went on to break the game down, saying his side didn't do enough to beat Arsenal in the capital.

He said: “I thought we had some opportunities. I remember a couple of one v ones in the first half and a chance for Aaron Connolly in the second half, but overall the better side won.

“We didn’t do enough to win against an opponent who played well. We’re disappointed but we kept going.

“It wasn’t terrible but we didn’t do enough to win and you have to play well to come to places like this and get three points.”