No Premier League action for Brighton and Hove Albion fans - so get to Eastbourne instead!

Eastbourne Borough beat Hungerford last time out at Priory Lane / Picture: Andy Pelling

Albion supporters will get a warm welcome at Priory Lane, where Borough take on Hemel Hempstead, or at The Saffrons, where Eastbourne Town host Lingfield.

Borough manager Danny Bloor said: “There’s a Premier League break this weekend, so we really hope to see all those local Albion fans at the Lane on Saturday.

“If they’re not already aware how high the standard is in National South, we will soon convince them!

“Anyone who has watched our recent home games will confirm that the entertainment levels are high and we are getting a terrific influx of younger fans. It’s all got noisy - and it’s good noise!”

Not that visitors Hemel Hempstead Town will roll over. The Tudors have been resurgent after a change of manager and are now one of the form teams in the division.

“Their new manager, Mark Jones, is an old friend of mine and he’s really pulled them round,” Bloor added.

Eastbourne Town are having a fine season.

They’re seventh in the Southern Combination premier and enjoyed a prestigious night on Tuesday when they hosted Brighton under-23s in the quareter-final of the Sussex Senior Cup.