Saltdean and Seaford footballers boosted by business

Saltdean United's under-sevens looking smart

Field engineer Ricky Manthorpe applied for a £250 Team Sport Award from his employer, UK Power Networks, to help buy new training tops and rain jackets for all the players in the under-sevens team.

The key worker, whose job involves keeping power supplies flowing to homes and businesses, supports training sessions at the club where his son Billy, six, is a budding player.

Ricky said: “It’s fantastic that all the kids have new training tops so they can look the same and turn up looking like a professional football team.

Seaford Town have secured a new sponsorship deal

“They certainly look the part now and they are pretty good on the pitch as well.

“They have played about 25 matches and only lost one.

“We put in a bit of extra money and bought the kids training tops and rain jackets because, especially in the winter, they are warm, protected from the rain and look really smart.

“Seeing them all turning up excited and happy every week and looking the part makes my day and it makes a massive difference to the kids.

“It helps with confidence, gives them something to aim for, teaches discipline and teamwork. All the players have been at the same primary school from the age of four, so it’s their little team they are proud to represent.

“It’s satisfying to see them giving their best, having fun and doing so well on the pitch. I look forward to Sundays as the most exciting day of the week. It’s great!”

The team train on Saturdays at St Margaret’s CofE Primary School, Rottingdean, and play home matches Sundays at Saltdean United Football Club.

The Team Sport Award scheme is run by UK Power Networks to encourage staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and developing sports opportunities.

UK Power Networks is the country’s biggest electricity distributor, making sure the lights stay on for more than eight million homes and businesses across London, the South East and the East of England.

SEAFORD TOWN

The Seaford branch of Parker Building Supplies has been committed to supporting Seaford Town FC throughout the pandemic.

The club can trace its roots back to 1888 and is based in Bramber Lane, just over a mile away from the builders’ merchants.

Jim Harris, branch manager at Parker Building Supplies said: “We are always keen to support our local community and we didn’t have to look far to find the perfect sponsorship opportunity with the local football club.

“Seaford Town FC is a very active club and it’s great seeing our sponsorship supporting grass roots sports in the town.”

Tom Webster, chairman at Seaford Town, said: “Sponsors are key to the ongoing success of our club.

“The support of Parker Building Supplies makes a big difference to the social and financial health of the club. Particularly now as we look to raise funds to upgrade our floodlights and club house.”

Seaford Town FC is purely amateur and run by local volunteers.

As well as first and reserve teams playing senior level football, the club has a youth section for teams from under eight to under 18.

These play and compete in the Sussex Sunday Youth League

Parker Building Supplies was founded in 1984 and has 19 branches across Sussex and Kent. It is part of the Independent Builders Merchant Group.