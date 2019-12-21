Sky Sports pundit makes score prediction for Brighton & Hove Albion's clash with Sheffield United

Brighton & Hove Albion will face the Premier League's surprise package when Sheffield United roll into town.

The Blades have taken the Premier League by storm, and The Seagulls will need to be on top form to claim all three points.

Sheffield United are unbeaten away from home all season, highlighting the scale of their success so far this campaign.

Brighton are enjoying an impressive season themselves under Graham Potter, and it promises to be a fantastic game at the Amex Stadium.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas is predicting a tight game, and he is struggling to pick a winner from Saturday's clash.

Speaking in his predictions column, he said: "Graham Potter has come in at Brighton and what he has done has been excellent - I have to applaud it wholeheartedly because I was looking at them for one of the three to go down.

"Liverpool have been the best, followed by Leicester, and then honestly I could say Brighton are there, especially the most improved. It has been a change of style with authority and cleverness on the ball, as if they train to play that way every day. They are vulnerable at the back but are very attack-minded. Neal Maupay is now capable of getting goals, so I do not see them in trouble at all and it always comes across as though this is what he is encouraging.

"Sheffield United are very organised and well-drilled, as we know. I love the midfield runners like John Fleck, but he is suspended and he is a big heartbeat in that team. They are still unbeaten away from home, and the passion and drive they have will be difficult for Brighton to handle.

"CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1."