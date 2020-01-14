Storm Brendan postpones Brighton & Hove Albion's trip to Burgess Hill Town

Brighton & Hove Albion's Sussex Senior Cup third round tie at Burgess Hill Town this (Tuesday) evening has been postponed for a third time.

The Green Elephants Stadium pitch failed a 3.30pm inspection following heavy rain brought by Storm Brendan.

A new date for the tie will be arranged in due course.

Albion and the Hillians were scheduled to meet on Tuesday December 10 but the clash succumbed to the weather.

The tie was rearranged for a week later but, once again, fell foul of the elements.

The winners of the tie will play Bognor Regis Town in the quarter-finals.