‘Why no Maupay?’, Brighton fans react to team news ahead of clash vs Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion fans have voiced their opinions on Graham Potter’s team selection ahead of the Seagulls’ match against Chelsea.

A number of fans have reacted to the fact that Neal Maupay has been left out of the starting 11.

@wilfbha said, “no maupay no trossard what’s the point man”

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion warms up prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea at American Express Community Stadium on January 18, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) SUS-220118-193411001

“Why maupay benched?”, @MoTariq1817 wrote.

While @yuas__truli said, “Why no Maupay?”

Fans also questioned Pascal Gross’ inclusion after failing to score a penalty against Crystal Palace on Friday.

@Leo_BHAFC said, “Gross??? Do we want to lose”

@Bha_Superidol wrote, “Gross is starting. We’re finished”

@bhaLeoo also questioned the midfielder’s involvement, they wrote, “Gross?!”

“Gross, the one person we don’t want”, @EnajeeBHAFC wrote.

Potter’s decision to leave Leandro Trossard on the bench also raised some fans’ eyebrows.

“No Trossard no party”, @KoemandanteFCB wrote.