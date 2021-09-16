London Mayhem vs Southern Belles: Brighton Baseball Club to host the first ever women's national final

Field of dreams: The Baseball Diamond in Waterhall, Brighton will host London Mayhem and the Southern Belles

Brighton Baseball Club will host the first ever UK Women’s Baseball finals at their grounds in Waterhall, Brighton, this Sunday (1pm).

The new UK Women’s Baseball League started in 2021, after postponing their planned start in 2020, and is the first women’s baseball league in the UK for over 80 years.

In the final on Sunday, the London Mayhem will play the Southern Belles to find the first national Women’s Baseball champions.

Brighton Baseball Club were chosen by the British Baseball Federation to host the final on their glorious diamond in Waterhall, Brighton, with views over the Downs.

The club, which is 60 years old in 2022, entered two teams in the BBF Single A Southern league this year, and finished first and second in the league.

Their two teams - the Brewers and the Jets - then played a wildcard game to go through to the BBF Single A playoffs in Bristol. The Brewers won, and made it through to the final in Bristol where they were beaten in a close game by the London Mustangs.

The club said: "One of the Brighton Jets players - Sarah Bannerjee - also plays for the London Mayhem in the Women’s league, so we’ll be cheering her on on Sunday on her home diamond!"